PowerBall Results: Friday, 19 August 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 19 August 2022:
PowerBall: 23, 36, 39, 40, 43 PB: 03
PowerBall Plus: 10, 11, 20, 25, 28 PB: 15
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 19/08/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 19, 2022
