PowerBall Results: Friday, 19 August 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 19 August 2022:

PowerBall: 23, 36, 39, 40, 43 PB: 03
PowerBall Plus: 10, 11, 20, 25, 28 PB: 15

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

