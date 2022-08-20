Misuzulu's kraal-entering: ‘A prayer to introduce him to ancestors & his people'

The AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the king is already on the throne and that the event is a formality.

DURBAN - The AmaZulu royal family has described the kraal-entering ceremony performed by AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini - known as ukungena esibayeni - as a prayer to introduce him to his ancestors and to his people.

Many are expected to arrive at the royal palace on Saturday to celebrate with the royal family - despite divisions and claims that he is not the legitimate heir.

It has been more than a year since King Misuzulu assumed and took up the role of leader of the Zulu people - following the loss of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini and his mother Queen Mantfombi - who was regent after her husband passed.

Since then, there have been disputes around the legitimacy of King Zwelithini’s will and two other sons have been touted as his rightful heirs.

But now Misuzulu has been officially introduced to his ancestors as king - through the kraal entering ceremony.

"It’s a sort of a ritual and a prayer where we formally inform the living and the dead that after the passing away of our previous king [King Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu] that now everyone, the living and the dead must understand that someone is taking over now," said Buthelezi.

The king will officially be introduced to his subjects as their leader today.