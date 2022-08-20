Factional battles turn royal family into laughing stock - Mangosuthu Buthelezi

A bitter succession battle has played out in public - with two other sons of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini also claimed to be rightful heirs to the throne.

DURBAN - AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said factional battles have turned the royal family into a laughing stock.

Buthelezi was speaking with members of the media at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma on Friday night - ahead of King Misuzulu’s kraal-entering ceremony which would see him proclaimed king.

A bitter succession battle has played out in public - with two other sons of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini also claiming to be rightful heirs to the throne.

Last weekend, the late King Zwelithini’s firstborn son - Prince Simakade was crowned king by his backers.

And earlier this week - another son of the late king - Prince Buzabazi - was announced as another potential leader for AmaZulu by his uncles.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the recent developments are unheard of and have made a mockery of the royal household.

“We can’t have two or three, in fact, it is unprecedented that the Zulu people ever had at the same time so many people who project themselves as candidates for the throne.”

Late on Friday night - a large group of people, including Buthelezi gathered at Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace, singing and dancing - in anticipation of Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s traditional ceremony.

The festivities are expected to continue throughout Saturday.