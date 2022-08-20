[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation

Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering ceremony.

Thousands have descended in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal for the traditional coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The king’s wives and siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family are also part of the joyous celebrations taking place at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.