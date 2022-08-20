Gr 9 pupil commits suicide after alleged mockery by teacher over his sexuality

The department has confirmed that a PJ Simelane secondary school pupil took his own life after allegedly being mocked by his teacher over his sexuality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng education department is investigating allegations that homophobic comments from a Soweto school teacher prompted a grade 9 pupil to commit suicide.

The teacher at PJ Simelane secondary school in Dobsonville is facing accusations that she made fun of the learner’s sexuality in front of the whole class.

Eyewitness News can confirm the teacher in question is female and the incident happened during a speech presentation session.

The learner is believed to have been a boy child who identified himself as gay and this is what the teacher ended up making the lesson about.

When the school closed for the day the learner decided not to go back to school and took his own life at home.

The department of education said they have met with both the school and the family of the learner.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a thorough investigation is now in full swing to find out what happened.

“There are allegations which we are ready to continue to investigate as a department. We will make sure we investigate those allegations and report at a later stage on the outcome thereof.’’

A psychosocial unit has been deployed while the probe is underway