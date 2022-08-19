Go

35 years later Rick Astley re-creates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video

Rick Astley has recreated his infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video thirty-five years after it's release in 1987.

Rick Astley recreates his infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' for an insurance ad. Image Credit: YouTube/CSAAInsuranceGroup
56 minutes ago

In the new version (watch below), just one-minute long, the singer teamed up with an US-based insurance group for its new commercial.

The video shows the 56-year old paying homage to the outfits he wore in the original, including the trench coat and matching blue shirt and jeans combo.

Astley fans have been delighted to hear about the recreation.

Feeling nostalgic? Watch the original 'Rickrolling' video below.

Timeline

