35 years later Rick Astley re-creates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video
Rick Astley has recreated his infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video thirty-five years after it's release in 1987.
In the new version (watch below), just one-minute long, the singer teamed up with an US-based insurance group for its new commercial.
The video shows the 56-year old paying homage to the outfits he wore in the original, including the trench coat and matching blue shirt and jeans combo.
Never Gonna Give You Up is 35 years old today! If it was a person it would be old enough to be President according to US law! Its really got a life of its own at this point & I just appreciate all the love, fun & laughter that surrounds it! Heres to the next 35! Rick @POTUSRick Astley (@rickastley) July 27, 2022
Astley fans have been delighted to hear about the recreation.
The lad has done absolutely fantastic stuff 👏 Good on him— Bel's Dad 98 Version 3 😂❤️ (@MarkCar68063755) August 19, 2022
Fond memories of the original as it was me and my sadly departed wife's first dance bless her heart 💕
It’s a cute video. He didn’t update his dancing though but it makes the whole thing even cuter.— Zbm 🇵🇸 (@Zu23) August 19, 2022
Never gonna give you up! pic.twitter.com/H4koqVz9UYMax (@maxxxz70) August 18, 2022
This song is 35 years old. Can’t believe how fast time flies. Gives me really good memories of the late 80s.— 24/7 Magazine Manila (@24_7mag) August 19, 2022
Feeling nostalgic? Watch the original 'Rickrolling' video below.
