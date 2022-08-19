35 years later Rick Astley re-creates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ music video

Rick Astley has recreated his infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video thirty-five years after it's release in 1987.

Rick Astley has recreated his infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video thirty-five years after it's release in 1987.

In the new version (watch below), just one-minute long, the singer teamed up with an US-based insurance group for its new commercial.

The video shows the 56-year old paying homage to the outfits he wore in the original, including the trench coat and matching blue shirt and jeans combo.