Tshwane Mayor Williams to address allegations over unsolicited R26bn tender

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams will address the media on Friday on the controversial R26 billion unsolicited bid for the refurbishment of two power stations in the city.

Williams has been accused of interference by parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s coalition partner, ActionSA.

This is after a recording surfaced where a man believed to be Williams instructs officials to allow the unsolicited bid by a company called Kratos Consortium to go through.

In a statement, the DA said that Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams would provide what he called the true facts on the R26 billion unsolicited bid.

The party said that the initiative would have helped the City of Tshwane to become free of load shedding.

It said that this item was irrationally opposed and completely misrepresented by various political parties in council.

Williams also promises to respond to what he calls the blatantly false allegations made against him.