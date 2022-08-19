Tshwane Mayor Williams on R26bn tender: City stands to benefit from deal

Williams briefed the media alongside the Democratic Alliance’s provincial leadership at the party’s offices on Friday afternoon. The R26 billion unsolicited bid, that's been slammed by opposition parties and members of his coalition.

PRETORIA - Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has been at pains, to try to explain a R26 billion unsolicited bid, that's been slammed by opposition parties and members of his coalition.

The Tshwane mayor is convinced the city stands to benefit from this contract, but he could not give details on the extent of that benefit.

Williams briefed the media alongside the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) provincial leadership at the party’s offices on Friday afternoon.

The briefing followed press conferences by coalition partner ActionSA and the African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Williams is accused of interfering in a tender process for a company called Kratos Consortium. But he insists there was nothing sinister about Kratos Consortium approaching the city, to lease their land in Pretoria west to build gas turbines for alternative energy.

He said what was meant to be before council, was not a bid but an investment proposal, which was in its elementary stages.

“What the municipal asset transfer regulations provide is, if there is a proposal lease on council land, the first thing you must do you must go out on public participation. That was the decision that council had to take. So, it had nothing to do with the investment.”

Williams said the city was not going to spend any money on this deal: “The way I understand it, the project is fully funded with letters of intent".