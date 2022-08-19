Shanawaaz Asghar ‘doing well’ following abduction, says family

Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar was kidnapped at gunpoint from his home on Wednesday and was safely reunited with his family on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a Kensington boy abducted this week said he is mentally and physically doing well following the ordeal.

Friends of the family arriving at their home have exchanged hugs - a lighter more cheerful mood so vastly different than three days ago.

The six-year-old's sister, Nafeesa Patel-Asghar, said her brother was in good spirits: “He said he had a good holiday at the other people’s house. But we will make sure he is okay and is getting counselling as well. He just wanted to come home.”

Nafeesa thanked Kensington residents and the broader community for their prayers and well wishes.

“Ultimately, that’s what got him home to us. He is home safely and unharmed,” she added.

It's understood that Shanawaaz's father fetched his son from where his kidnappers held him captive on Thursday night.