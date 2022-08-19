SA murder rate climbs: 6,424 cases recorded between April and June 2022

This represents an increase of 664 cases compared to the same period last year when the country was still under lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s murder rate has gone up - with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Western Cape, registering the highest number of the 6,424 murders between April and June this year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest statistics in Pretoria on Friday.

While the murder rate is up, there has been a decrease in sexual offences cases. Still, more than 9,500 rape cases were reported during the period under review.

“All three categories of assault have reported a decrease, this includes assault GBH which saw over 7% less cases. Contact crimes cases were 2,205 less compared to the same period last year. The reduction is inclusive of sexual offences, common robberies, common assault, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. All these combined decreases have resulted in a 1.5% drop in all contact crimes,” Cele said.