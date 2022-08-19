Presidency criticises slow response to Babita Deokaran's tip-offs

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that while they welcomed the forensic investigation instituted by the Gauteng provincial goverment, it should have happened sooner.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has slammed the fact that it’s taken a year for authorities start an investigation into Babita Deokaran’s tip-offs.

A recent News24 investigation has uncovered that Deokaran flagged R850 million in suspicious payments made by Tembisa Hospital with her manager.

Nothing was done about it at the time.

But following the News24 investigation, and almost a full year on, Premier David Makhura’s office this week announced that an independent forensic investigator was finally being appointed.

While the probe has been welcomed, the delay in instituting it has been criticised.

The Presidency has added to that criticism.

In response to questions from Eyewitness News, the Presidency didn’t hold back.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that while they welcomed the forensic investigation instituted by the Gauteng provincial goverment, it was "deeply regrettable that provincial authorities did not act expeditiously" when Deokaran first blew the whistle.

He said that immediate action should have been taken, both in terms of dealing with the maladministration that she had flagged and providing her with "the necessary protection".

The President has previously hailed Deokaran as a hero and a patriot.

His office this week said that her diligence demonstrated "the kind of dedication that is required of public servants whenever or wherever they discover acts of malfeasance and corruption".