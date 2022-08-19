Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded its fifth case of monkeypox.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla gave an update on government's response to the outbreak on Friday morning.

So far, 323 tests for the disease have been conducted.

Phaahla says the current rise in monkeypox cases had become a cause of concern.

"We got the report from the NICD, NHLS that we've had our fifth case of monkeypox. It's a 28-year-old male from Johannesburg in Gauteng with a travel history of Europe - the Netherlands and also Spain," Phaahla said.