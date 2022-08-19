Opposition parties being opportunistic over Ramaphosa burglary matter - Majodina

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that the parties who had been meeting in recent weeks to discuss a collective action plan, were attempting to pre-empt investigations and to gain political power through the back door.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s parliamentary caucus has labeled attempts by opposition parties to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for events at his Phala Phala game farm, as unprincipled and opportunistic.

Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said that the parties who had been meeting in recent weeks to discuss a collective action plan, were attempting to pre-empt investigations and to gain political power through the back door.

The party's parliamentary caucus, however, said that it welcomed a preliminary inquiry, under Section 89 of the Constitution, into President Cyril Ramaphosa's fitness to hold office.

Meeting for the first time on Thursday since the mid-year recess, the ANC's parliamentary caucus said it welcomed President Ramaphosa's commitment to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

In a statement from Majodina, she said that Ramaphosa remained the torch bearer and champion in the fight against corruption.

Majodina said that her caucus would be nominating candidates to serve on the independent panel which will be tasked with considering evidence against Ramaphosa, which could lead to an impeachment inquiry.

The party has also welcomed the decision of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to refer security aspects of the saga to Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, which meets in secret.

However, it has rejected the call from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the establishment of an ad-hoc parliamentary committee to probe the robbery.

It said that Parliament's police portfolio committee was best placed to conduct oversight over the SAPS.

Majodina said that the party would accord state agencies and relevant parliamentary processes the necessary space to conduct their investigations.

WATCH: ‘He must be held accountable’- Opposition parties on removing Ramaphosa from office