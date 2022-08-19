Only King Goodwill Zwelithini's siblings can choose Zulu king - senior royals

Just two days before the coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday, Prince Mathube-Sizwe Zulu - the brother of the late king - announced that Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini had been chosen as the preferred heir.

There are now three brothers who are jostling for the monarchy.

However, Prince Mathube-Sizwe has denounced Prince Simakade's claim to the throne and warned against King Misuzulu's looming kraal ritual.

"There is a royal family, it's a house with big members but the ruling family, the late king is our brother, who told us everything. It's a pity because the people who have been doing all these things don't know exactly what is going on. They are only coming out now saying that they know," the prince said.