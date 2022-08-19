Only King Goodwill Zwelithini's siblings can choose Zulu king - senior royals
The late king's brothers held a media briefing in Fourways on Friday as a fierce battle for the crown of the ninth Zulu king rages on.
JOHANNESBURG - Senior members of the AmaZulu royal family said that only the remaining siblings of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu had the right to decide who should rule the Zulu kingdom.
The late king's brothers held a media briefing in Fourways on Thursday as a fierce battle for the crown of the ninth Zulu king rages on.
Just two days before the coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday, Prince Mathube-Sizwe Zulu - the brother of the late king - announced that Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini had been chosen as the preferred heir.
There are now three brothers who are jostling for the monarchy.
However, Prince Mathube-Sizwe has denounced Prince Simakade's claim to the throne and warned against King Misuzulu's looming kraal ritual.
"There is a royal family, it's a house with big members but the ruling family, the late king is our brother, who told us everything. It's a pity because the people who have been doing all these things don't know exactly what is going on. They are only coming out now saying that they know," the prince said.