Celebrations begin on the eve of Misuzulu's coronation

Song has erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance. Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.

Many have gathered ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
DURBAN - There is singing and dancing, ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s traditional coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Ulundi.

The king is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.

The main event is on Saturday. However, celebrations already started taking place on Friday evening.

Song erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance.

The king’s siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family - were also part of the joyous celebrations.

Sources told Eyewitness News that some of the activities will begin at midnight on Friday. The main event, which will be open to the public, takes place on Saturday.

Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, arrived at the palace on Friday leading hymns. One of the most senior princes, Prince Philemon, was also in attendance.

The kraal entry is one of the symbols, which will put a stamp on Misuzulu’s name as king.

