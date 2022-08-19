Celebrations begin on the eve of Misuzulu's coronation
Song has erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance. Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.
DURBAN - There is singing and dancing, ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s traditional coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Ulundi.
The king is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.
The main event is on Saturday. However, celebrations already started taking place on Friday evening.
ALSO READ:
Song erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance.
The king’s siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family - were also part of the joyous celebrations.
[WATCH] There is singing and dancing at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, in Nongoma, ahead of King Misuzulus Kraal entering which signifies his traditional coronation as King of the Zulu nation. #AmazuluRoyalFamily #KingMisuZuluKaZwelithini -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/OCkSwm9tKdEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022
#Coronation: The main event is expected to take place on tomorrow, but celebrations have began this evening. : @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/AGpzMFEaOLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022
Eyewitness News will be tweeting live updates on the eve and the day of the #coronation. @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/aR4fwaoJaYEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022