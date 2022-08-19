Celebrations begin on the eve of Misuzulu's coronation

Song has erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance. Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.

DURBAN - There is singing and dancing, ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s traditional coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Ulundi.

The king is expected to enter his kraal over the weekend, to signify his traditional crowning as king of the Zulu nation.

The main event is on Saturday. However, celebrations already started taking place on Friday evening.

ALSO READ:

Song erupted as the Amabutho kaZulu - the king’s regiments - displayed their traditional dance.

The king’s siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family - were also part of the joyous celebrations.