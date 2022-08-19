No arrests made after safe return of abducted Shanawaaz Asghar (6)

Shanawaaz Asghar was abducted at gunpoint outside his Kensington home on Wednesday morning and his abductors sped off in two vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - Communities across Cape Town are breathing a sigh of relief this morning following the safe return of a kidnapped child.

But the six-year-old was reunited with his parents on Thursday night.

A family spokesperson said the boy is unharmed and in good spirits and details surrounding the abduction are not being made public right now.

No one's been arrested as yet.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said anyone with information should contact the police, by calling Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

"I would like to thank those who have played a role in the return of the boy. I should however state that it's concerning that no arrests have been made, anyone with information should urgently contact SAPS and make themselves available to SAPS [so] that those responsible for this crime can be arrested and prosecuted."