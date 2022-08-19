Mkhwebane inquiry: Witness concerned that Gupta email leaks were being ignored

A witness in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment trial said that he was concerned that the Gupta email leaks were being ignored in the Public Protector’s investigation into the Vrede dairy farm.

Former head of provincial investigations in that office, Reginald Ndou, has testified that several bids to consider the information were rebuffed.

Ndou also testified that Mkhwebane told him that she would prefer that there were no adverse findings in that report.

Reginald Ndou said that he was concerned by media reports based on the Gupta leak emails, that money from the Vrede dairy farm had been siphoned offshore, and even used to pay for a wedding.

"It had a bearing for me on the investigation that we were conducting," he said.

Ndou said that the Free State investigator on the case said that the complainant was only interested in the maladministration of the project, and not about any links to the Gupta emails.

"For me, it felt like there was still a gap, which is why I again raised it with the Public Protector," he said.

Ndou said that although the final report contained a one-line comment that the emails were considered, he didn’t feel that was enough.

"I felt that, in my view, this was dismissive of the allegations in the newspaper articles."

Ndou’s cross-examination will continue next week.