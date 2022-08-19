Independent intervener to facilitate deadlocked public sector wage talks National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa executive director, Basil Manuel, told Eyewitness News that organised labour declared a deadlock, after government brought consultative issues into the collective bargaining process. Naptosa

Collective Bargaining Council JOHANNESBURG - Public sector wage talks will now enter a process of facilitation by an independent intervener, after negotiations between the government and unions deadlocked on Thursday. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa executive director, Basil Manuel, told Eyewitness News that organised labour declared a deadlock, after government brought consultative issues into the collective bargaining process. The negotiations, which started in April, have hit several snags in the past. Government has opened wage talks at 0% while labour is demanding 10%. #BreakingNews: Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the ongoing public sector wage negotiations. This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants. TTM pic.twitter.com/wfAIGKQzEO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022

Manuel said the mediation process will help parties determine how to separate the two issues, which have led to the dispute.

“We believe and that is why we have not gone for another process, that there is room for talking and sorting this out, even if this is through a facilitator,” he said.

Government has proposed a three percent increase in wages. It's a figure that public servants are not averse to. However, this comes with conditions that labour said it could not accept.

Manuel explained: “If you are offering people of a higher wage an easy way to opt out without penalties, you are bringing in cheaper people in terms of less experience, that registers as a saving. But it also addresses on another level, the unemployment rate and professionals not being employed, so it is good in the bad. But for a union to agree that we can delay the advertising of posts, and that only critical posts will be advertised, is not sound.”

Treasury had budgeted R25 billion for the wage increments. However, a 3% offer will see that amount climb by R6 billion.

Labour views the four conditions that could see a mass exodus in the public service, as government’s way of trying to recoup unbudgeted funds.