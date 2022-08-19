Hillcrest High School parents concerned about racism claims On Thursday, a group of pupils insisted on making submissions in a meeting between stakeholders and officials of the department in KwaZulu-Natal. Alleged racism

Hillcrest High school DURBAN - Parents of some Hillcrest High school pupils in Durban are concerned about racism allegations at the school - which have resulted in disruptions.

On Thursday, a group of pupils insisted on making submissions in a meeting between stakeholders and officials of the education department in KwaZulu-Natal. The pupils told officials that they were subjected to racism with body shaming becoming the norm. MEC Mbali Frazer to visit Hillcrest High School amid allegations of racism. pic.twitter.com/3g4o7Mk0sf KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 17, 2022

Some parents who also joined the meeting hoped that their children would be back in class soon.

"She has also personally been bullied and the way the case was dealt with I was not happy about that. And I feel like the school is ready to pull out the code of conduct where certain students are concerned, and then hide it when certain students are concerned," said a parent.

A parent of a Grade 11 pupil spoke about her 16-year-old daughter's experience of being bullied at Hillcrest High School.

She said the school displays favouritism - a point raised by another pupil before the panel.

Meanwhile, a guardian whose sister is a pupil at the school said the school's code of conduct needed to be taken seriously and welcomed the department's intervention.

"They protect white people as much as they possibly can. I think that's the mandate because the code of conduct stipulates that such racial slur is cause for expulsion and not two-day suspension."

Some learners carried placards calling out racism and saying had had enough.