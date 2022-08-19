'He taught me how to be brave': Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala praised at funeral

Dignitaries, fellow musicians, and friends have gathered to pay their last respects to the legendary artist. Kabelo Mabalane, a close friend of Tshabalala, took to the podium first, while Zwai Bala has performed a moving tribute song.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service for the late kwaito star Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala got under way at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Friday.

Dignitaries, fellow musicians, and friends have gathered to pay their last respects to the artist.

The news of his passing broke on Monday. Tshabalala was part of the iconic music group TKzee, who are known for making hits like _Dlala Mapantsula _and Mambotjie.

[WATCH] The funeral service of the late Kwaito Star Tokollo Magesh Tshabalala is currently underway at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg. Family has arrived and enters the auditorium with the coffin carrying the body of the late musician. #RIPMagesh #MageshFuneral @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/bmN09ekvrX Buhle Mbhele (@buhlembhele_) August 19, 2022

Tshabalala’s family have made their way into the auditorium, alongside his coffin. The Rhema Bible Church in Randburg is filled with friends and many people from the music industry.

They’ve all come to bid a final farewell to Tshabalala. Provincial government has been represented by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Orlando Pirates Chairperson Irvin Khoza is also in attendance.

Kabelo Mabalane, a close friend of Tshabalala, took to the podium first to pay tribute to the star. He was part of the group that changed Magesh's life. Mabalane got emotional, as he shared his memories about Tshabalala.

"It's Magesh that taught me to believe in myself. Magesh saw in me what I didn't see in myself for the longest time. He taught me how to be brave, he taught me how to be fearless. I would like to take this moment to honour Mr and Mrs Tshabalala, I'd like to thank you," said Mabalane.

Zwai Bala has performed a moving tribute song. Family members and neighbours will pay their tributes later.