Finance Minister Godongwana confirms meeting police over sex assault allegations

In his most recent statement on the scandal, the minister said that he met with police on Thursday and was given a warning statement.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that he has now met with police over the allegations of sexual assault which were recently levelled against him.

The explosive allegations relate to an incident said to have taken place at a hotel room in the Kruger National Park, while he was receiving a massage.

In his most recent statement on the scandal, the minister said that he met with police on Thursday and was given a warning statement.

In a statement released late on Thursday, the minister said that he was approached by the police in connection with what they said was a criminal investigation in which he had been accused of sexual assault.

He said that he confirmed with the police that he was indeed in the Kruger National Park area when the incident apparently took place - on Women’s Day - but that he "in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone".

He said that he was relieved to have finally been contacted by the police, had the accusations put to him and been able to place his denial on record.

He also said that he presented himself to the African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission on Wednesday and that he intends on continuing with his duties as minister for now at least.