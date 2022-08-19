Enyobeni Tavern owner expected in court over deaths of 21 kids at venue

The bodies of mostly teenagers were found inside the tavern in June and there's still no confirmed cause of death.

DURBAN - The owner of Enyobeni Tavern where 21 youngsters died under mysterious circumstances will make his first court appearance on Friday.

The owner of the tavern was charged last month for contravening liquor laws.

"Enyobeni Tavern owner is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate Court today on charges relating to the selling of liquor to underage children in violation of the Liquor Act. As indicated earlier, the investigation into the tragic death of 21 children is still ongoing and the postmortem results are awaited," said police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.