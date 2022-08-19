Emirates to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria over $85m debt

JOHANNESBURG - Dubai-based airline Emirates on Friday said it’s suspending all flights to and from Nigeria from September. Flights will be suspended until the country settles its $85 million debt.

The announcement follows intervention by the International Air Transport Association in June. The country was withholding $450 million at the time.

With Emirates making no progress since then, the international carrier is now calling for urgent intervention. Nigeria is one of the biggest markets in Africa.

Emirates said they would re-evaluate the decision, if the debt is cleared in the coming days.

The airline has added that affected customers would be helped to make alternative travel arrangements.