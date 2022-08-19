It's all systems go for the completion of the second leg of ANC NW conference

The newly elected provincial top five has outlined plans for the gathering, which is set to take place next weekend.

MAHIKENG - The second leg of the African National Congress (ANC)’s North West elective conference will kick off with the election of additional members and the sitting of commissions.

The newly elected provincial top five on Friday outlined plans for the gathering, which is set to take place next weekend.

It’s all systems go for the completion of the ninth provincial conference of the ANC. The elective conference came to a sudden stop last weekend, without the voting in of additional members taking place.

Some delegates were disgruntled about the outcomes of the conference, saying the credentials adopted were invalid. But according to provincial party secretary, Louis Diremelo, the top five in the province has agreed new credentials would not be adopted.

“Conference has already adopted credentials. So, the same delegates who are continuing with the conference are the same people,” Diremelo explained.

The top five said no disputes would be tolerated, and security will be beefed up, to prevent the cloning of tags like seen in the first leg of the conference.