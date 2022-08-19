DJ, LGBTIQ+ activist, medic, Dr Rakumakoe reflects on wearing various hats

Eyewitness News caught up with one such woman, Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe is a deejay on weekends who takes on the stage name Chai Latte, a medical doctor as well as an LGBTIQ+ activist.

JOHANNESBURG – Women triumph despite the challenges that life throws at them.

This is according to Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe who recently caught up with Eyewitness News as the observation of Women's Month continued in August.

She underscored the importance of the month and said: “A month to acknowledge and celebrate women for the role they play in society. As mothers, business leaders, leaders in community organisations, nurturers, and whichever way they represent themselves in society.”

Rakumakoe wears many hats that focus on serving others professionally and socially.

Rakumakoe is a deejay on weekends who takes on the stage name Chai Latte, a medical doctor as well as a (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) LGBTIQ+ activist.

She is also a founding member of Queerwell a mental organisation that caters to the LGBTI+ community who has so much respect for time.

“I am very respectful of time. I have very strict schedules. I know when to switch all devices off and just be with myself and my partner,” she explained.

By the age of six, Rakumakoe said she already had aspirations of becoming a medical doctor to bring positive change to the health sector.

She added that she did not want South Africans like her grandmother to have to wait for hours to see a doctor.

“My grandmother told me when I was six that I should become a doctor so I can treat her at home. So she doesn’t have to stand for such a long time in a queue to be able to see the one doctor we had in my township” said Rakumakoe.

She’s now the CEO of several clinics across Gauteng and her journey started with her first practice in Vryburg.

The medic went on to found Accessible Quality Health services (AQH).

“AQH was born in 2013 after I had been in private practice since 2002. The aim was to address the inequity in healthcare,” said the 47-year-old.

In 2015 the Hammanskraal-raised partnered with Pascal Frohlicher and together founded U-Care Medical Centres - which focused on building private medical centres in a bid to provide world-class health services at an affordable cost.

“We chose areas where our target market resides. Next to transport nodes for ease of access. One of our clinics is inside a logistics company to assist with the health and wellness of truck drivers,” said the LGBTI+ activist.

“I would rather say I am known for providing access to health care. Affordability is just one of the barriers to access. Others include location, ease of access by public transport, and the biggest one being provider attitudes,” said Rakumakoe.

ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTHCARE

The medic said her life’s purpose was to make an impact on how healthcare is delivered in South Africa, especially to the poor.

One of the most pressing issues is access to mental healthcare.

Speaking about one of her initiativesQueerwell, she said: "Queerwell was formed in 2019 at Vaal Pride. We were sitting and discussing the needs of our community and mental health kept coming up. Our needs as the LGBTI+ were not being catered for.”

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) had said that mental health care, particularly in poorer settings, needed to be improved.

"Queer people growing up in rural areas and townships have to deal with people accusing them of being full of themselves or possessed when they are battling mental health issues due to a lack of an understanding of the issue within our communities. And there is little to no access, it's easier to be diagnosed with depression and get help in Sandton than in the township. Access is a huge issue," said Dr Rakumakoe.

She mentioned that Queerwell hosted their first Queerwell Mental Health Conference in October 2021 and they will be hosting one this year in October.

“Fear. anxiety, depression and substance abuse were the main ones. Many people were forced to lockdown in spaces that were not necessarily safe for them. Some kids come from families that do not accept them. Communities are not safe spaces for many queer kids” she said touching on how the lockdowns affected and impacted members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Rakumakoe touched on her passion for music.

“I love music. I have always loved music. Before I started djing I was mainly hosting queer events to provide a platform for queer artists to showcase their work because many do not get opportunities in the mainstream. Got frustrated that a lot of the music that I love was not getting played enough. Then covid came and had a lot of time on my hands and started attending lessons," she said.

She has been a regular guest on Jozi FM, Metro FM and Kaya FM and a contributor to The Citizen newspaper and Bona Magazine on health issues.