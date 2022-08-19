DA’s new chief whip Gwarube: 'I’m very deserving of stepping into this role'

Gwarube was appointed at a caucus meeting on Thursday. She's replacing Natasha Mazzone. Speaking to Eyewitness News on Friday, Gwarube said exercising effective oversight over the executive, will be a key priority.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said she’s more than able to “step up” to her new role as head of the party’s caucus.

Gwarube was appointed at a caucus meeting on Thursday. She's replacing Natasha Mazzone.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Friday, she said exercising effective oversight over the executive, will be a key priority, as she prepares to lead the party’s 84-strong caucus.

Gwarube’s appointment didn’t come as much of surprise, after she served as deputy chief whip since last year.

Gwarube is also a former national spokesperson of the party. She served on the Health Portfolio Committee, leading the party’s line at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Eyewitness News that she’s more than capable to take up her new role: “I want to make it very clear that I believe that I’m very deserving of stepping into this role. I think I’ve proven myself as deputy chief whip and I think I can step up to the plate”.

She said the State Capture Inquiry found Parliament wanting, and a key priority would be to strengthen oversight over the executive.

She also said the burning issue of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm saga should also be prioritised: “Parliament has to lead, making sure that answers are provided on Phala Phala in particular”.