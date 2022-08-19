Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.
This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants.
