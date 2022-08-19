Cosatu: It's time to hold govt accountable for economic mess

The union is urging all South Africans to push back against unbearable living conditions by taking to the streets next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that it’s now or never for South Africans to hold the government and the private sector accountable for what it called “the economic mess” crippling the nation.

The labour federation hopes the national strike will bring the economy to a standstill in order for government to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing South Africans.

"Workers are not benefiting, the working class is not benefiting from this economy. So whose economy are we talking about? So it is now or never."

Cosatu's President Zingiswa Losi asked whose economy it was as the federation prepares for a national strike.

Losi said that disrupting the economy even just for a day would be enough to underscore the rising cost of living, crippling power cuts, the country’s strained healthcare system and government inaction.

"If you have workers who earn R2,500 per month and the transport to work is R3,500. We have workers who are working but are languishing in poverty. We have load shedding that has an effect on all of us as South Africans. If it is our economy, then we should be benefiting from it," Losi said.

Saftu is also expected to down tools on the same day.