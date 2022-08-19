Cele hints that South Africans should brace for more shocking crime stats

The police minister said that the latest crime stats could once again prove that women weren’t safe in their homes.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has hinted that South Africans could be in for more shocking crime statistics.

This comes ahead of the release of the latest tranche of police figures.

The minister also responded to recent comments attributed to him about the Krugersdorp gang rape.

He says he was misquoted as saying that one of the victims was lucky that she was only raped by one perpetrator.



Cele was speaking at the Liquor GBV Dialogue held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Thursday.

"Last quarter, 10,000 women were raped in South Africa in three months. Exactly 50% of them were raped in their own houses," Cele said.

He was addressing communities and the liquor industry about the misuse of alcohol and how it had become problematic in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Cele also wanted to set the record straight following outrage over his comments about the Krugersdorp gang rape.

"'She was lucky'. If that was luck, how the statement sounds definitely qualifies to say it's not lucky, it's something that could have been better if she was not raped but 10 men would always be worse," the minister explained.

The police minister has reassured the public that GBV had no place in South Africa and said that he would continue fighting the scourge.