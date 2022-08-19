855 women, 243 children, murdered between April & June this year - Cele

Police are also investigating attempted murder dockets for over 1,400 women and children.

CAPE TOWN - The latest quarterly crime statistics show that 855 women and 243 children were murdered over the months of April, May, and June, this year.

Police are also investigating attempted murder dockets for over 1,400 women and children. Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed the statistics on Friday.

Over 11,000 assault cases, involving woman victims, were opened during the three months under review - and of those - 1,670 involved children.

Even more disturbing is that 19 child murders occurred at day care facilities, primary and high schools, and tertiary institutions.

Cele said the police will continue to prioritise gender-based violence related crimes: “Evidence collection kits also known as rape kits, and buccal sample kits, continue to be procured and are available for all victims of sexual crimes”.

Between April and June this year, reported sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault, decreased by 6.7%.

Of the 286 rape convictions during this time, 46 received life imprisonment.