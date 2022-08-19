Bonteheuwel man sustains hip, foot injuries following gang-related shooting

Ward Councillor Angus Mckenzie said suspects were arrested following a community tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been wounded in a gang shooting on Friday morning in Bonteheuwel after he was struck in the hip and foot.

“We are appealing to residents to be cautious within the next 48 hours with threats of retaliation expected. The shooting is gang-related and driven by a dispute between two rival gangs. Law enforcement agencies are on patrol and will increase visibility to ensure safety and calm in the area.”

Meanwhile, South African Police Service members confiscated an AK-47, assault rifle and ammunition during an operation in Kleinvlei on Thursday night.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspect, a 29-year-old male, who is linked to business robberies in Philippi and Diep River and hijacking in Somerset West was arrested and detained until his court appearance in Blue Downs once he has been charged.”