ANC’s Mabe refutes claims that step-aside rule will be imposed on new NW chair

MAHIKENG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has rubbished reports that the step-aside rule will be imposed on the party’s newly elected North West chairperson.

Nono Maloyi was criminally charged with culpable homicide in 2018, for an accident which led to the death of one person. But in May, the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew the charge.

The matter was referred to the office of the national director of public prosecution for further consideration.

Mabe said the party’s national executive committee fully recognised the province’s newly elected leaders. “In terms of the records of the ANC, we don’t recognise him as a charged person,” he said.