Alleged July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile due back in court

DURBAN - One of the alleged instigators of last July's unrest and looting Bonginkosi Khanyile is due back in court on Friday.

Last week, his trial was set to start and run for two weeks until next week.

But it was postponed for Khanyile to brief his lawyers.

Bonginkosi Khanyile is one of those facing charges linked with inciting violence in July last year.

He was seen mobilising for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, who was jailed for contempt of court.

During the previous appearance, the State was ready to proceed and even brought witnesses.

But Khanyile’s request for an adjournment brought things to a halt.

The magistrate has warned that the trial will proceed on Friday.