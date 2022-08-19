A man for the people: Tokollo Tshabalala’s family pay their last respects

His sister, Kutloano Tshabalala, shared how protective her brother would be towards her and how much it hurts to lose him.

RANDBURG - The family of late TKZee music group member Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has described him as a man for the people.

His sister, Kutloano Tshabalala, shared how protective her brother would be towards her, and how much it hurts to lose him.

The Tshabalala family remembered the late kwaito star at his funeral service on Friday. The service took place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

'Magesh' - as he was affectionally known - passed away on Monday morning at the age of 46 following an epileptic seizure. He was part of the music group trio alongside Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala.

Tshabalala's parents have reflected on what it was like to raise the kwaito star. “When he told me what he wanted to study, I told him I don’t mind because all he needed was a degree and a tertiary education and before I knew it, he was asking me to listen to his songs and beats,” his father recalled.

As the funeral procession made its way to the Westpark Cemetery, the music star's sister, Kutloano, talked about her remarkable brother. She's described him as “out of this world, crazy and unpredictable”.