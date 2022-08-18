WHO fears repeat of vaccine inequity with monkeypox outbreak

The WHO said that over 35,000 cases of the viral disease had so far been diagnosed.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was concerned that the vaccine inequity experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic could be repeated now with the current monkeypox outbreak.

It said over 35,000 cases of the viral disease had so far been diagnosed.

The global health body said that 12 people have died due to the disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that these monkeypox cases had been recorded in 92 countries.

He said there’d been a 20% week-on-week rise in the number of new cases diagnosed worldwide.

"Supplies of vaccines and data about their effectiveness are limited but we are starting to receive data from some countries. WHO has been in close contact with the manufacturers of vaccines and with countries and organisations willing to share those," Ghebreyesus said.

At the same time, Ghebreyesus has urged countries to be on high alert.

"The primary focus for all countries must be to ensure they are ready for monkeypox and to stop transmission using effective public health tools including enhanced data surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored communication and community engagement and risk reduction measures."