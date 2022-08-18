WC's most wanted suspect, Yanga Nyalara, expected back in court

Yanga Nyalara, also known as 'Bara', faces 31 charges, including 18 counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and several counts of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s most wanted criminal is due back in the dock at the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Yanga Nyalara was nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation last month.

The 31-year-old has abandoned his bail bid.

While he's also facing drug-related charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that additional charges are likely to be added.

Nyalara has been on the run from the police, who have hunted him down for a string of serious and violent crimes dating back to 2016.

These include six murder cases, where a total of 19 people lost their lives in Khayelitsha last year.