WC govt not serious about fighting crime - Liquor Traders Association

Its convenor, Lucky Ntimane, said that provincial officials were a no-show at the tavern gender-based violence (GBV) dialogue in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Liquor Traders Association said that the Western Cape government was not serious about fighting crime.

Its convenor, Lucky Ntimane, said that provincial officials were a no-show at the tavern gender-based violence (GBV) dialogue in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

He said that this proved that playing politics was more important for provincial government than fighting the scourge of GBV and femicide.

"To rally behind the police minister, his deputy and the SAPS leadership to make sure that we fight crime together and stand united and say never again in our land but let us reject the racist government of the Western Cape for their behaviour against the black people of this province," Ntimane said.