WC authorities say liquor laws will no longer be broken under their watch

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape said liquor laws will no longer be broken under their watch.

The Western Cape government said fourth-quarter crime statistics should illustrate the dangers caused by alcohol.

During this period, 16 people died in the province in incidents directly linked to alcohol. Meanwhile, 170 rapes were reported along with 468 bodily harm assaults, said the government.

Therefore, officials have now enforced stricter acts on liquor traders who want to stay in business next year.

The Western Cape government said while liquor traders and patrons indulge in alcohol, they must do so responsibly.

Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said it's because of the grim stats that safety has become a priority.

"In terms of their respective and their focus area is on reducing underage drinking obviously through...compliance and responding to complaints but also the serious sanctions are pursued in respect of any license outlets found to be allowing access or selling liquor to underage persons."

Some liquor traders are worried that under Section 64 of the Western Cape Liquor Act that they will be deterred from trading.

But authorities said they are enforcing these regulations as saving lives matters more than livelihoods.