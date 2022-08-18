Tshimologong to bridge Limpopo's rural digital divide with technology programme

In a bid to drive inclusive sustainable development, Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct says it will extend opportunities to economically disadvantaged black rural scholars to acquire demand-driven tech skills.

JOHANNESBURG – The is a huge gap between rural and urban areas and it can be seen in the lower productivity of economic activities, poverty levels, the quality of infrastructure and even the service delivery in rural areas.

"The issue of lack of resources usually presents a barrier for rural youth and hinders them from exploring vast opportunities in the technology sector," said Carol Jaji, the Tshimologong digital skills manager.

The Skills for Future Scholars Development programme, which will target 100 matriculants from five schools in the Capricorn North District, Zebediela, Limpopo was officially launched at Matladi Project High School.

"We selected the scholars based on BANKSETA's requirements and their target for this particular programme was 100 matric scholars. We are hoping to scale this programme over the next few years and I am happy to mention that we will be in the Mpumalanga, Bushbuckridge area to offer the same programme. Tshimologong is 100% owned by Wits University and we will be stationed at the Wits Rural Campus in Mpumalanga which is already capacitated to host digitally inclined programmes. Cliché as it may sound, a thousand miles do start with one step. Tshimologong has taken this leap,” said Jaji to Eyewitness News.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Rural Well-being Policy Framework stresses the need to be forward-looking and embrace technology to ensure rural regions can take advantage of opportunities brought by technological change and contribute to global agendas, including Sustainable Development Goals and climate change.

“Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct has vast experience in driving 21st-century skills and empowering unemployed youth, graduates and entrepreneurs with digital skills. We exist to ultimately create world-leading African digital entrepreneurs through digital skills and entrepreneurship development. This programme will expose scholars to careers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) field, ultimately to encourage further training in these fields at a tertiary level as well as consider a pathway to entrepreneurship,” said, Jaji.

OECD further points out that innovation and technological change can bring new solutions for rural regions to overcome their remoteness to markets, higher transportation costs and lack of critical mass, and increase rural resilience.

The Tshimologong team said matriculants who are on the brink of making the most important choices in their lives will be given high-level technologies, and invaluable skills and exposed to various opportunities in the technology sector through this program.

“Tshimologong,, as the implementing partner of the Future for Skills Scholars programme, strongly believes in diversity and inclusivity and one of the criteria that was stipulated and emphasised by our sponsor BANKSETA, included enrolling persons with disabilities. We have one scholar from the five schools we identified who is disabled. Because we are targeting matriculants only, there is a possibility that these schools might have more numbers of persons with disabilities. It is paramount for programmes like these to accord opportunities to marginalised and disadvantaged communities. We hope going forward we are able to accommodate more scholars,” said Jaji.

The scholars selected by Tshimologong will go through a 10-week-long programme which includes practical skills such as coding scratch programming and IT essentials (hardware, application software, security and cloud computing). The training will be provided to learners from five schools in the region.

The selected schools are Maroba Secondary School, Reholegile High school, Sebotsi Secondary School, Mohlopheng Secondary School and Matladi Project High School.

“Indeed Limpopo is huge and if we had it our way, we would span this great initiative across provinces. We chose five schools in Moletlane District, Zebediela, namely Matladi (central venue), Maroba, Mohlopeng. Reholegile and Sebotse. We chose this district because one of our software developers, Katlego Molala, is an alumni of Maroba and we appreciated the impact of giving back to the community that gave us a dedicated software developer. The mantra that says it takes a village to raise a child resonates deeply with Tshimologong in this instance and this is our way of giving back to this village,” said Jaji to Eyewitness News.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to embrace technology for the economy as the hard lockdowns saw the increase of teleworking, remote learning and e-services.

"Tshimologong, to support various schools in the country with tech skills and to ensure that rural youth do not miss out on opportunities in technology, BANKSETA conducts annual research and we have identified the top tech skills needed and have packaged this for the matriculants we will be working with,” said Nobuzwe Mangcu, regional manager at BANKSETA.

Tshimologong said they have made efforts to ensure that the scholars have unhindered access to this programme. Scholars from around the various schools in the region will be provided with transport to attend training at Matladi Project High School every Sunday.

“This is absolutely true. Issues of the digital divide are exacerbated by a lack of infrastructure and resources like electricity. Fortunately, for the delivery of this programme, we chose a centralised school that has electricity and Tshimologong partnered with Telkom to provide connectivity for the 10 weeks that the programme will be running. The five schools we chose are within proximity of the central venue but we decided to provide transport to ferry scholars from their respective schools. We also purchased 100 state-of-the-art tablets for the scholars that they get to keep post-training,” said Jaji to Eyewitness News.

Tshimologong said that connectivity would not be a problem as they’ve partnered with Telkom Foundation to provide wi-fi for the duration of the training.

Tshimologong said this opportunity will ensure that scholars are given the increased awareness of the use of ICT and soft digital skills and thus exposed to diverse development opportunities.