SSA influence over Public Protector's office increased under Mkhwebane, MPs told

The influence of the State Security Agency (SSA) over the Public Protector’s office increased under Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a witness in her impeachment inquiry has testified.

CAPE TOWN - The influence of the State Security Agency (SSA) over the Public Protector’s office increased under Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a witness in her impeachment inquiry has testified.

Mkhwebane formerly worked for the SSA.

On Wednesday, Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry heard that the agency even seconded one of its officials to take up a top post there, because the incumbent did not have security clearance.

Executive manager for corporate services, Gumbi Tyelela, agreed with perceptions from MPs that security was heightened under Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s leadership.

"The security function was elevated because it was not a separate unit before and then after PP joined, then it became a separate unit with a senior manager," Tyelela said.

Tyelela testified about increased involvement of the State Security Agency in the business of the Public Protector’s office.

"The secondment of their official here, that could be seen as increasing the influence of SSA to the institution," Tyelela said.

The inquiry also heard that it was unusual for an SSA official to be asked to serve on a recruitment panel, especially for a security job.

"There are clearly ties between us, as an institution, and the SSA," Tyelela said.

Testimony will continue on Thursday with evidence from a former head of provincial investigations.