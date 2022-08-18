Senior AmaZulu royal family members announce Prince Buzabazi as preferred king

Prince Buzabazi is the third born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Buhle Mathe of Kwadlamahlahla Royal House in Nongoma.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior members of the AmaZulu royal family have announced Prince Buzabazi as their preferred choice as the heir to the Zulu kingdom.

The announcement was made by the brothers of the late king at media briefing in Fourways earlier on Thursday.

During the briefing, Prince Mbonisi Zulu condemned the sudden naming of Prince Simakade - the eldest son of the late King of the AmaZulu nation.

He also criticised Saturday's kraal ritual by King Misuzulu kaZwelithiuni adding that it should not have happened.

He said they had chosen Prince Buzabazi because he was close to the late king and has worked hard to unify the Zulu nation.

“We are going to perform a ritual to ask our forefathers if the man we have selected amongst the kids is Buzabazi kaZwelithini [is the one]. So we are waiting for that signal from the ancestors.”