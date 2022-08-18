Progress made in search for kidnapped Shanawaaz Asghar - Kensington CPF

Shanawaaz Asghar was kidnapped at gunpoint on Wednesday and his abductors sped off in two vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington community policing forum (CPF) said that progress had been made in the search for a missing six-year-old boy.

Shanawaaz Asghar was kidnapped at gunpoint from outside his home on Wednesday.

Detectives working the case said that his abductors fled the scene in two vehicles.

The Kensington CPF said that there’d been progress in the search for the missing boy.

Detectives have been hard at work and a 72-hour activation plan, comprising a specialised team, kicked in on Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the Hidayatul Primary School governing body where Shanawaaz is a learner, Dawood Esack, has urged community members to report any suspicious activity they see in the area.

"We need to be more conscious and more aware and it must be more organised. This morning we looked at footage in our area to see exactly which roads they came down, the two vehicles following each other type of of thing," Esack said.

ESCALATION IN KIDNAPPINGS IN SA

Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen said that reports of kidnappings were escalating daily in this country.

She said that kidnappings happen for various reasons.

"We've got opportunist kidnappings that happen, we've got parental abduction, kidnapping for ransom, we've got human trafficking happens," Van Aswegen said.

Van Aswegen said the organisation had noted an increase, particularly in human trafficking cases and kidnapping for ransom demands.

"Just after lockdown, this has really escalated because of poverty and job losses that are happening but usually kidnappings for ransoms are more adult related, but we have seen cases where children are involved," she said.

The motive for the kidnapping is still under investigation.