Police ministry will be in Khayelitsha to tackle GBV

They’ll be talking to residents about the active role men need to play in ending the scourge.

CAPE TOWN - Senior members of the police ministry will be in Khayelitsha on Thursday in an effort to try and stop the spread of gender-based violence (GBV).

They’ll be talking to residents about the active role men need to play in ending the scourge.

Police ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba said it's part of their tavern GBV dialogues.

"It will see role players in the alcohol industry, patrons, NGOs and the South African Police Service address residents from the Cape Metropol townships namely Khayelitsha, Gugulethu and Phillipi as well as Nyanga on the underlying causes of gender-based violence and femicide. And also interrogate the role alcohol plays in gender-based violence related crimes".