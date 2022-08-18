Opposition parties united in wanting Ramaphosa to account for Phala Phala matter

In a rare show of solidarity, several political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Cope and the Pan African Congress (PAC) held a media briefing on Wednesday in a bid to table a secret motion of no confidence in the National Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say they will use the courts and parliamentary processes to hold President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration accountable over the alleged cover-up of the burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula said that Ramaphosa violated the law, his oath of office, and the Constitution.

"The coming together of opposition parties in Parliament will enforce accountability. It is our duty and obligation to make sure he accounts and we are going to continue with this process up until it reaches the finality of Mr Ramaphosa being impeached and the motion of no confidence is passed against him," Zungula said.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated his call for Ramaphosa to be removed from office to allow investigations into the farmgate scandal to proceed unhindered.

"The president must take a leave of absence so that these institutions execute their responsibility without any interference or intimidation because we know for a fact that the issue of Phala Phala farm is a priority case in the Hawks and the political interference has always stopped the Hawks from moving," Malema said.

Ramaphosa has faced mounting pressure after it emerged that millions in alleged foreign currency were stolen from the game farm.

The allegations have also raised speculation that the president may have breached South Africa's foreign currency and tax laws.