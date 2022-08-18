No murderers, rapists or thieves: ANC draft policy sets bar for membership

The governing party plans to tighten its recruitment strategy in a bid to clean up its public image.

JOHANNESBURG - Murderers, rapists, robbers and sex offenders will not be considered for African National Congress (ANC) membership if the party’s proposed amendments come to pass.

Eyewitness News has seen a draft constitutional amendment document circulated to its branches.

For the constitutional amendment to pass, it would need a two-thirds majority of support from ANC branches.

The first amendment in the governing party’s draft constitutional amendment document deals with criteria to be used when assessing aspirant members.

This forms part of the party’s plans to have better quality members and leaders amid a growing crisis within its ranks.

Dozens of members are embroiled in corruption scandals as well as other serious crimes.

Deadbeat parents will also not be let off the hook.

If the amendments are passed at the national elective conference in December, parents who fail to take care of their children won’t make the cut for ANC membership.

A member also runs the risk of being disqualified if the information supplied in the assessment process is falsified or misrepresented.

The party hopes the amendments will help root out individuals who don’t share the ANC’s values but only seek to be career politicians.