Mkhwebane: Vrede farm draft report ‘implicating politicians’ does not exist

Her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, told a parliamentary impeachment inquiry that references to such a draft by a former witness, are fiction.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday said a draft report on the Vrede Dairy Farm, that allegedly implicated politicians in wrongdoing beyond the lack of oversight, doesn’t exist.

Her lawyer, Dali Mpofu, told a parliamentary impeachment inquiry that references to such a draft by a former witness, are fiction.

Mpofu said former Free State premier Ace Magashule provided a detailed response to address so-called “grey areas” in the report.

Reginald Ndou, the former head of provincial investigations told the inquiry that Mkhwebane told him she would prefer there weren't any adverse findings made in the Vrede Dairy farm matter.

ALSO READ:

During cross-examination, Mpofu however moved to downplay the extent to which politicians were implicated.

“There’s a confusion that is created in this committee and I suspect deliberately by some of the witnesses that there was anything beyond that was alleged to be an adverse finding or an implication of the premier and MECs,” he said.

Ndou agreed with Mpofu that he had not been privy to more serious indictments against the politicians involved.

“In the reports that I’ve seen, yes. That’s correct,” Ndou said.

Mpofu then asked, “Up to whatever was the latest at the time of your involvement. Correct?”

Ndou said that was correct.

Cross-examination continues.