Mkhwebane: Negative media coverage impacting on PP office's performance

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane detailed her office’s challenges, before her suspension, in the annual performance plan for 2022/23 financial submitted to the National Assembly this week.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said “negative media coverage” and an increase in litigation costs are having a negative impact on the office’s performance.

Mkhwebane detailed her office’s challenges, before her suspension, in the annual performance plan for 2022/23 financial submitted to the National Assembly this week.

With no fewer than 18 months left in her term of office, Mkhwebane said that the preparation of the document presented an “opportune” moment to reflect on the journey of the last five and a half years.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the latest annual performance plan was the sixth such document that she has submitted to the National Assembly since her appointment in October 2016.

In the document, Mkhwebane lists several “political and economic” factors that are hindering the office’s performance, from failing service delivery as well as the decay in governance within the state.

The plan lists “negative press coverage” as a “threat” to the performance plan.

It further states that there are external “environmental factors” that could potentially affect the implementation of the Public Protector’s strategic plan and annual performance plan.

These include “political factors” like new government policies and the failure on the part of organs of state to properly implement existing policies resulting in many complaints to the public protector.

Mkhwebane, who has since been suspended, is currently facing a parliamentary impeachment inquiry which is hearing evidence from witnesses.