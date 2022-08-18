Mabuza: Load shedding a major problem, but privatising Eskom not an option

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon, he said the National Energy Crisis Committee set up by the president will focus on five interventions which include reducing the severity and frequency of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has told Parliament that load shedding remained a major problem, but privatising Eskom was not an option.

“An objective of the national energy plan is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding by implementing measures to stabilise the energy system,” he said.

But Mabuza said privatising Eskom was not the answer: “We managed in the past to run this utility and we can’t fail. I don’t think privatising the power utility is the answer going forward.”

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramphosa outlined sweeping plans to deal with a prolonged energy crisis and said the government would open up to private investments to establish a competitive electricity market.

Ramaphosa further said the government would accelerate the procurement of new capacity from renewables, gas and battery storage - and remove a licensing threshold for private power generation projects.