Kensington residents living in fear after kidnapping of Shanawaaz Asghar (6)

Six-year-old, Shanawaaz Asghar, was abducted outside his family home on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The kidnapping of a Kensington boy has come as a huge wake-up call to Cape Town residents.

Six-year-old, Shanawaaz Asghar, was abducted outside his family home on Wednesday morning.

The motive is unknown and no arrests have yet been made.

Kensington residents are living in fear.

"The kid stays down the road. You have to have some kind of emotional reaction. It's quite sad actually," said one resident.

Another resident said that it could be anyone's child.

"It might be my child, it might be somebody else's child but a child... it drives me to tears," the resident said.

A mother of a seven-year-old boy said that she immediately started worrying about her own son’s safety when she heard of Shanawaaz’s abduction.

"I wanted to go back to school and just sit there and ask the school 'where is my son? Is he OK?' but this is terrifying."

The boy was kidnapped at gunpoint from right outside his family home and his abductors sped off in two vehicles.