July unrest: Eight more alleged instigators arrested, bringing total to 34

DURBAN - Eight more July unrest alleged instigators have been arrested, adding to the group of 26 that have already appeared in court.

The group also appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday and were released on bail of R3,000 just as their co-accused.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the looting and public violence during last year's July unrest.

All 34 suspects will appear together back in court on Friday, 26 August and more arrests are expected.

The list of July unrest instigators is increasing at the Durban Magistrates Court roll as more suspects are being rounded up and charged.

A total number of 34 people have been arrested and appeared in court and were granted bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said: “This brings the total number of people that have appeared thus far, to 34. Bail was set at R3,000 each, with conditions the matter was remanded to 26 August 2022, for further investigations.”

More suspects are expected to be arrested as police continue their investigations of who contributed to the widespread looting which occurred in July 2021 causing widespread damage to infrastructure and led to hundreds of lives lost.